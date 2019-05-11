Instagram brings in online magazine to give students peace of mind

has launched an online magazine to give students advice and support around mental during exam season.

The Facebook-owned social media platform is working with crisis support service for young people The Mix, and charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

The online magazine, called #GramFam, features input and advice from a number of celebrities and influencers, including actress and campaigner Jameela Jamil and Love Island’s Alex George.

said it had found the use of the hashtag #examstress on the platform had risen 640 per cent between March and May 2018.

The Mix said it had seen usage of its service increase among young people by 114 per cent on this time last year.

Its chief executive said: “Year on year we see more young people struggling with stress during exam season, which is why our partnership with Instagram, Calm and all the fantastic contributors to #GramFam is so relevant.

“This issue of the Instazine will reach far and wide with tips from new supporters such as Jameela Jamil and KissFM’s Tom Green, enabling us to support anyone struggling under the pressure of exams as well as letting them know that The Mix is there for them whatever life throws their way.”

Calm boss Simon Gunning added: “We’re delighted to bring our #GramFam campaign with The Mix and to life with this #GramFam Live event, centred around supporting young people through the difficult revision and exam period.

“The reaction to this campaign has been great, both from our audience and from the people who have taken part so far such as Alex, Lewis Capaldi, DJ Neev, MOB Kitchen and Calm ambassadors Romesh Ranganathan and Loyle Carner.