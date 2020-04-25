JUST IN
You are here: Home » Health » News

Fit & Proper: 1st 1,000 days are crucial for boosting immunity, says expert
Business Standard

'No evidence' that recovered Covid-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO

In a scientific brief, the UN agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed

Reuters 

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | Photo: Twitter/ DrTedros
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus | Photo: Twitter/ DrTedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently “no evidence” that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.

ALSO READ: Artificial intelligence drives content in fight against Covid-19 pandemic

In a scientific brief, the UN agency warned governments against issuing “immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed.“Some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could serve as the basis for an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate’ that would enable individuals to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection,” the WHO said.
First Published: Sat, April 25 2020. 23:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY