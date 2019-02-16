People with low levels of immunity are vulnerable to diseases, infections

Immunity compromised patients, or those who have low levels of immunity are not well equipped to withstand attacks from pathogens like fungus. This makes them vulnerable to a host of diseases and infections.

People who suffer from compromised immunity are usually those who undergo critical surgeries, 10 to 15 per cent of fungal infection cases occur in hospital settings, and consume a high dosage of drugs as part of prescribed therapy, for example, patients with HIV, cancer or uncontrolled diabetes. Treatments like chemotherapy suppress the immune system. In case of organ ...