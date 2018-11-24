Prevention is better than cure: Here's how to ward off winter infections

Infection prevention is one of the most crucial aspects of medical science and it involves a number of aspects ranging from surroundings, climate, quality of air and water and management of an existing disease. Winters can particularly invite a number of infection-related ailments.

Smog, a combination of smoke and fog, forms a blanket over the cities during winters and causes severe damage to the health of the inhabitants. Smog can cause, cold, eye irritation, respiratory tract infections and sustained exposure can also aggravate the asthma attacks.

Winters can also result in a feeling of breathlessness, tightness of chest and wheezing tendency.

The danger of flu also increases during the winters. The flu virus can be more stable in the cold air.

In addition, the current rise in proves to be a lethal blow adding to the threat of infections. According to the National Health Profile report, more than 40 million cases of acute respiratory infection were reported in India in 2016.

Infection prevention requires constant action but can be achieved through simple and effective strategies.