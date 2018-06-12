Health insurance cover: Restore option or higher sum assured?

Buying the right health insurance cover can be confusing. One needs to be truly informed before selecting a productwith the right combination of available features available. One of the main elements of an insurance policy is the sum assured.

According to insurance companies, health insurance claims above Rs 300,000 are only 1-2 per cent, and almost 80 per cent of claims range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 80,000. With such small claim sizes, should you opt for the 'restore' feature while buying a policy or opt for higher sum insured. A normal health insurance policy ...