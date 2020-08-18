Russian coronavirus vaccine: Indian Embassy in touch with Sputnik developer

The third stage of the research on the world's first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus, called Sputnik V, may begin in 7-10 days, a report has said.

According to the Tass news agency, several tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in this research of the vaccine created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry.



Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the medical research institute, The Indian Express reported, quoting top officials.

“The Indian Mission is engaging separately with the Russian side through our embassy in Moscow. We are now awaiting the safety and efficacy data of this vaccine for Covid-19,” the English daily reported.

Launch of Sputnik vaccine

The world's first registered vaccine against the novel was announced by President Vladimir Putin last week. He also said that one of his daughters had already been inoculated with it.

The vaccine Sputnik V, which is named after the space satellite launched by Moscow in 1957, was created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, alongside the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

will offer the vaccine to other countries once its own citizens are vaccinated.

About Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Sputnik V uses the common cold-causing adenovirus – that’s been modified to carry genes for the “spike” protein that coats the coronavirus, as a way to prime the body to recognize if a real Covid-19 infection comes along.

Doubts over Russian vaccine

The world has not yet shown the kind of zeal as was expected from the first vaccine against coronavirus. Experts across the world were swift to express concerns regarding the speed of the country's work with several nations voicing skepticism. Researchers in the US, Canada France, Spain and Germany have all called for caution.

How India reacted to the Russian coronavirus vaccine

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that the inoculation has to be critically examined to check its efficacy. He underscored that the vaccine shouldn't have any side-effects and should "provide good immunity and protection."

Meanwhile, biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who has also tested Covid-positive, questioned Russian claims of developing the world's first safe coronavirus vaccine, citing the absence of data on clinical trials and "more advanced" programmes elsewhere.