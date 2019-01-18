Salt therapy for a variety of ailments is still in its early days in India

The first order of business in Deepthi Babu’s health spa in Bengaluru is to slip on disposable footcovers and a shower cap. The next is to find yourself a spot among the comfy chairs next to a magazine stand or the shelf stacked with toys.

About 15 minutes into our conversation, as if pre-programmed to maximise embarrassment, my nose turns leaky. Tissues are one of the two things stockpiled here; the other is salt for halotherapy. In Greek, “halo” is a prefix meaning salt, and a leaky nose, I’m assured, is all part of the long game when salt turns ...