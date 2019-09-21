Superfoods for a thriving heart

Heart ailments are the leading cause of mortality around the world. Moderating your salt intake is, perhaps, the most important thing one can do to protect the heart. Researchers have also found certain foods that can contribute in keeping the heart healthy. Here’s a list of the most commonly available ones.

Berries: Blueberries and strawberries contain anthocyanins, which can help reduce a person’s blood pressure.

Bananas: Bananas contain plenty of potassium, a mineral that plays a vital role in managing hypertension. Other potassium rich foods include avocado, cantaloupe and honeydew melon, halibut, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, tuna and beans.

Beets: Researchers suggest that high levels of inorganic nitrate in beets can help reduce blood pressure.

Dark chocolate: About 30 grams of chocolate that contains a minimum of 70 per cent cocoa can be had every day.

Kiwi: A daily serving of kiwi can reduce blood pressure in people with mildly elevated levels, according to results of one study. Kiwi are also rich in vitamin C, which may significantly improve blood pressure readings in people who consumed around 500 mg of the vitamin every day for about eight weeks.

Watermelon: The fruit contains an amino acid called citrulline, which can help manage high blood pressure.

Oats: They contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which can reduce blood cholesterol levels. Beta-glucan also lowers blood pressure according to some research.

Leafy green vegetables: They are rich in nitrates, which help manage blood pressure. Some research papers suggest that eating 1-2 servings of nitrate-rich vegetables every day can reduce hypertension for up to 24 hours.

Garlic: Eating garlic can increase a person’s nitric oxide levels. Garlic is a natural antibiotic and anti-fungal food. Its main active ingredient, allicin, is often responsible for associated health benefits.

Fermented foods: They are rich in probiotics — beneficial bacteria that play an important role in maintaining gut health.

Lentils: They are an excellent source of vegetarian protein and fiber.

Pomegranate: Drinking a cup of pomegranate juice daily for 28 days can lower high blood pressure.

Cinnamon: An analysis has showed that cinnamon decreased short-term systolic blood pressure by 5.39 mm Hg & diastolic blood pressure by 2.6mm Hg.

Mushroom: It’s consumption is associated with less plaque formation in the brain.

Fatty Fish: Like Salmon, Trout and sardines are rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids.

Green Tea: it is loaded with antioxidants that can prevent cell death and ageing by targeting free radicals.

Chia Seeds: It’s a plant alternate to fatty fish and has highest amount of Omega 3 fatty acids that reduce triglycerides, It’s also rich in Magnesium, calcium, Fiber, which are beneficial for the heart.

Avocados: Another superfood to lower bad cholesterol.

Walnuts and Almonds: Great source of fiber and micronutrients.