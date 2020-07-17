The future of horse racing hinges on going digital and government support

In late March, nearly a thousand thoroughbreds from the stables of Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse made their way back to the training farms in and around Pune, as they do every year after the racing season.

This time, however, there was no telling when they would return to Mumbai and once again thunder down the turf, watched by hordes of excited first-time attendees, seasoned punters and proud owners. With horse racing events across clubs in India halted because of a pandemic, the sport is facing an existential question: Should it wait for things to normalise or should it gallop ...