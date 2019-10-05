The serious lack of nutrition in India

Nutrition is becoming a universal topic as people today are more aware of the problems arising due to a lack of it. A well-balanced diet is a bulwark against several diseases and ensures the pink of health. The health consequences of poor diet are far-reaching and are associated with the advent of non-communicable diseases.

Every country grapples with nutrition deficiencies, which is defined by the food choices and the lifestyle its average population leads. In this article, we have deep dived into main nutritional deficiencies prevailing in India. Proteins are a key component of our ...