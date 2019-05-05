This Delhi clinic helps cancer patients with personalised treatment

You’ve just had devastating news. You have been diagnosed with the most dreaded disease of our times - cancer. For most people, the diagnosis itself becomes the gloomy prognosis.

Yet the diagnosis is just the beginning of a scary nightmare. Identifying the next step and finding a trusted doctor or a set of doctors who can help explain the process becomes one of the primary concerns of patients and care-givers. Dealing with side effects of medicines and chemotherapy or radiation, endless tests and MRIs - an exhausting array of matters to confront - even before you fully absorb the ...