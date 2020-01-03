JUST IN
Trailer company says it will stop hiring nicotine users in 21 US states

U-Haul International employs 30,000 people across the US and Canada.

The Associated Press | Press Trust of India  |  Phoenix 

Smoking
Truck and trailer rental company U-Haul International says it won't hire nicotine users to create a healthy corporate culture.

U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The well-known truck and trailer rental company approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect February 1 in more than 20 states where the company operates, the Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.

Those states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

People hired before the policy goes into effect won't be affected, company officials said. U-Haul International employs around 4,000 people in Arizona, where the company is based, and 30,000 across the US and Canada, officials said.

In each of the 21 states, it is legal not to hire people who use nicotine, company officials said. Employers in 17 states are also legally allowed to test for nicotine, officials said.

U-Haul International has not indicted if it would conduct tests, officials said. The company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a more healthy corporate culture, officials said. The new policy will focus on the health of team members and employees, while also decreasing healthcare costs, company officials said.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 08:09 IST

