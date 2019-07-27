Want long and strong hair? Here is how fermented rice water can help you

“I want my hair to be long and shiny.” That’s a dream a majority of women share across the world. Besides hair growth, the number one concern women face is hair fall. It is a demon that often gives them sleepless nights. Women try a variety of hair care products, such as oils, shampoos, serums, hairmasks and conditioners to combat hairfall and make their dream of healthy hair come true.

Yao women from the hinterlands of a south-western Chinese village of Huangluo have a small secret to share for long, healthy hair. And the secret lies in these three magical words — Fermented rice water.

Women in this ancient Chinese village flaunt soft, silky and shiny hair. Some of them have hair as long as 1.4 meters. They have been using fermented rice water to wash and nourish their hair for centuries. It is so effective that sometimes this village is referred to as “Long Hair Village”.

What is fermented rice water?

Rice water is the translucent liquid left after boiling rice. Instead of draining this magical liquid away,, keep it aside at room temperature for a day till it is fermented. Boil it, cool it, add few drops of essential oils and use it for washing hair.

Here is how adding fermented rice water to the hair regime puts an assured end to hair fall.

Prevents hair fall

A combination of 18 amino acids come together to make protein and keratin that form hair. Rice water possesses 8 of these vital amino acids. No wonder it does wonders to prevent hair fall in a natural way. Rice water is also packed with vital vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants. Vitamin B lends strength, Vitamin C helps produce sebum that moisturises the scalp and Vitamin E prevents the oft-dreaded demon - hair fall.

Adds strength

Heavy dosage of amino acids besides offering growth also provides strength. And that keeps the problem of split ends at bay. Because it is the weak hair that result in split ends. Regular use of fermented rice water helps restore the pH levels of hair, adding elasticity and health in each strand.

Lends sheen

Fermented rice water is a rich source of Vitamin E that is known to turn fizzy, damaged hair into soft, silky tresses.

Combats dandruff

Dandruff is another annoying hair trouble that men and women wish to eliminate. Besides causing discomfort and an itchy scalp, the white flakes of dandruff also lead to embarrassment. Dandruff-affected scalp causes unhealthy hair that is more prone to breakage. Fermented rice water is fully-capable of fighting the fungi that causes dandruff and hence manage and eliminate dandruff.

Possesses the rarely found Inositol

There’s another reason to go all out and add fermented rice water to our hair regime. And that’s inositol. It is a carbohydrate that mends damaged hair. Inositol is a must for hair that is exposed to frequent styling, coloring and dyeing. And it is found in rice water.

It is surprising how such an easily available ingredient like fermented rice water is blessed with miraculous benefits to solve the anxiety of hair fall. Add this hair-hack to your hair care and enjoy luscious, long and happy hair forever.