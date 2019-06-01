Weight changes to sleep problems, depression is much more than feeling sad

is one of the most common disorders that can affect any age-group. In India, the prevalence of is estimated to be 4.5 per cent of the total population. But despite being so common, the are not well recognised in the country. In a cross-sectional study conducted on 916 college students, only about a third (29.04 per cent) of the group clearly identified

The signs

There is more to clinical depression than just being sad or lonely. To identify whether you or someone else needs help, it is important to have a better understanding of the

Feeling of futility or hopelessness. This is different from feeling helpless about a situation. A depressed person loses perspective of life and largely finds everything futile. Other associated feelings include worthlessness, self-hate, and inappropriate levels of guilt. The person loses interest in the things he/she loved and enjoyed doing and feels withdrawn from life.

Anxiety: This includes nervousness, panic, feeling of danger, rapid breathing and fluttering of heart, increased sweating, trembling muscles and troubled focus.

Sleep problems: Different individuals experience differently. Some experience insomnia and others feel excessive sleepiness.

Weight changes: Depression causes people to either gain weight out of compulsive eating habits and inactivity or lose weight due to loss of appetite.

Uncontrollable emotions: Excessive depression can result in outburst of anger, followed by guilt and may be uncontrollable crying. There can be extreme mood swings as well.

Suicidal tendencies: The feelings such as “no one understands” are strongly felt by people with depression that leads to suicidal tendencies.

If you experience such feelings and challenges, you should definitely seek help. If you identify a person with such symptoms, you should take important measures like counseling, therapy and practice deep breathing techniques to immediately calm your thoughts. It is important that a psychologist or psychiatrist is consulted for proper diagnosis and treatment.

How to tackle it

Manage stress and boost your self-esteem: Find a stress buster whether by following a hobby, relaxing, entertainment, or learning a new skill.

Exercise: Its importance cannot be stressed enough. Physical activity increases happy hormones, such as dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, while decreasing the stress hormone cortisol.

Eat right, sleep well: The right diet is crucial to provide your brain and nervous system with adequate amounts of nutrients and round 6 to 8 hours of sleep.

Avoid addictions and monitor compulsions. Addictive products like alcohol can give you a high but can also plunge you to rock bottom. Monitor your compulsions to break healthy habits.

Laugh: Laughter helps as it relaxes the body, boosts the immune system, releases endorphins, burns calories, protects the heart by increasing blood flow.