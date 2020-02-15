What you need to know for preventing, detecting and fighting breast cancer

There’s a common expression that goes — prevention is better than cure. Though clichéd, this wise expression has held true for years, inspiring constructive action to address a problem before it’s too late.

The proverb is most commonly used to encourage people to take proactive health measures; by going for regular tests and checkups to identify any potential infections as early as possible. According to a report released by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in 2018, cancer took more than 700,000 lives in India. This whopping number, excludes the over ...