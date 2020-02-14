Why has the controversy around the HPV vaccine still not died down?

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine has been the subject of a decade-long debate both in India and in other parts of the world. Questions about its efficacy, safety and affordability have dominated the debate since it was introduced in 2006 in the USA by pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKIine and Merck & Co.

The two companies’ respective vaccines — the former’s Cervarix and the latter’s Gardasil — were widely marketed as the best available prophylactic, or preventive, for cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is a cancer that originates in the cervix, which ...