A mascot and comic strips: Western Railway packs a new witty look

Commuters in Mumbai did a double take one morning when they found their daily travel partner, the Western Railway (WR), tweeting from its official handle: Chittorgarh ka plan bana-na at just Rs 445 (Travel to Chittorgarh for Rs 445).

A witty take on the controversy over actor Rahul Bose being charged Rs 442 for a pair of bananas by a five-star hotel, the tweet hit the funny spot, quickly racking up retweets and comments. This was not a first for the overburdened, creaking at the seams public transport system that carries one-fourth of the total 14 million commuters who use Indian ...