China's CRRC becomes only foreign player in race for India's Train 18

At a time when India's relationship with China is at a historic low, the neighbouring country's state-owned entity China has turned out to be the only foreign player to have participated in a global tender for the ambitious project, along with five other Indian players.

Corporation is a Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer. Among the Indian companies that participated in the tender for procuring propulsion systems or electric traction kits for 44 train sets include Bharat Heavy Electricals and Hyderabad-based Medha Group, which was part of the first project, also known as Vande Bharat Express and launched on February 15, 2019. Of the Rs 100-crore spent on the first rake, about Rs 35 crore was spent on the propulsion system. Going by this, the size of the current tender for 44 train sets will come to over Rs 1,500 crore.

"We have got bids from six players for the train set tender," said Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman of the Railway Board. This was the third tender floated for procuring the key items of the ambitious train project. Though bids for 43 sets were invited first, orders for only three were given, including one for Spanish major CAF and Medha Group that supplied for the first Vande Bharat Train. Following this, a second tender was floated for 37 Train 18 propulsion systems that got cancelled. The current tender is marked by the absence of major industry players like Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, CAF, Talgo and Mitsubishi.The participation of a Chinese player comes after the violent face-off between India and China at the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh. Following this, the national transporter had cancelled a Rs 471-crore signalling and telecommunication work for a stretch of 417-km on the Kanpur-Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) section by a Chinese company.

According to industry experts, it may take at least two-and-a-half years for the next Train 18 to see the light of day, after awarding it to a new player. This means the targets that railways minister Piyush Goyal had informed the Lok Sabha on November 27 may well be missed. Goyal had indicated that the plan was to produce 160 coaches in 2019-20, 240 coaches in 2020-21 and 240 coaches in 2021-22 at the ICF.

Based on comparative data available with industry sources, the energy consumption of Rajdhani trains was seen at 10,340 kwh for 447 km. For the Shatabdi, it is 8,396 kwh and Train 18 it is 8,983 kwh for the same distance. However, in terms of energy regeneration, Train 18 has an edge with the coaches regenerating 12.9 per cent of the total energy consumed, compared to 12.3 per cent by the Rajdhanis and 11 per cent by the Shatabdis. Regeneration is the power to send energy back to the grid when the train is in braking mode.

Yadav added that the railways had also lined up a plan to completely electrify its tracks by 2023. "By December 2022, all the high density and highly utilised networks or 96 per cent of our traffic area will be electrified," he said. At present, around 40,000 route km or 63 per cent of of the entire broad gauge network of the is electrified. During the time of lockdown, it electrified 365 km and also set a target of 7,000 km for the current year.

Energy consumption (For 447 km) Rajdhani trains: 10,340 kwh Shatabdi: 8,396 kwh Train 18: 8,983 kwh

