Coming soon: Railways to offer head and foot massages for passengers

Now, the will soon offer massages for the comfort of its passengers during train journeys. As part of its non-fare revenue plans, the Ratlam division of the national transporter has issued a letter of authorisation for provision of head and foot massage facilities to passengers in 39 trains originating from Indore railway station. The move is expected to attract more passengers too towards train travel.

According to an official, this proposal will fetch Rs 200,000 in an year whereas the deemed earning will be 90 lakh (towards ticket ) as it will increase approximately 20,000 passengers ( massage providers ) in a year. The service will commence in the next 15-20 days. However, massage services will not be available during night hours between 10 pm to 6 am.

"This is being done on a pilot basis. The contract for providing such facility to passengers has been done for the first time in Indian Railways," he said. Last year, a parliamentary committee had cited that the railways should give priority to remunerative and commercially viable projects so that it will not be under financial stress. It also asked the management to hike internal resources generation by improving non-fare earnings.

The types of massages will be under three categories -- gold with non-sticky oil at a cost of Rs 100, diamond (oil/cream/wipes) for Rs 200 and platinum (argan oil/cream/wipes) for Rs 300. The service will be provided for 15-20 minutes to each passenger.

The Railways will assign a contractor to provide the services. "Three to five employees of contractor will travel in each train for which Railways will issue proper IDs for them," the official added.

The Indian Railways’ had plans to generate Rs 39,000 crore from non-fare sources over 10 years. This included out-of-home advertising, Rail Display Network, application-based cab services at railway stations and content on demand. However, after getting minimal response from the industry many such tenders got derailed.

During the financial year 2018-19, the railways sundry revenue was seen at Rs 9,800 crore, out of which around Rs 330 crore was coming from the non-fare revenue, including the cab parking business. During the financial year 2017-18, the non-fare revenue of railways, categorised as sundry, was around Rs 7,500 crore.

To speed up non-fare activities centrally, a separate directorate for non-fare revenues had been set up in May 2016. In order to streamline advertising-related aspects of the railways, this directorate was later merged to the tourism and catering divisions.

In order to monetize assets of and undertake revenue yielding activities, had decided to promote new ideas and concepts for enhancement of non-fare revenue in August 2018. The new massage initiative will be part of this ‘New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme’ (NINFRIS).