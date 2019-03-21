Indian Railways may miss 6,000-km electrification target for this year

The Indian Railways may fall short of its electrification target of 6,000 kilometres for the 2018-19 financial year. As on March 18, the national transporter has completed electrification of 3,754 km, 8 per cent short of the 4,087 km achieved in 2017-18.

To achieve the remaining 2,246 km in 13 days, the railways will have to do the work on 173 km on an average every day, a near-impossible task, given the average per day in 2018-19 has been 10.7 km so far. Even to achieve last year’s numbers, the railways will have to increase the pace of electrification to 26 km for each of the ...