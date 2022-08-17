Indian Railways plans to revamp passenger reservation system: Report

-
ALSO READ
What are new-age fake news and misinformation?
EIH Chairman PRS Oberoi steps down, nephew Arjun Singh Oberoi takes over
TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news
India-UK trade likely to double by 2030: Grant Thornton-CII report
Cons host fake IPL matches in Gujarat's village, took bets from Russians
-
The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of the Indian Railways is all set for another revamp, a move that can help weed out 'malafide users' who crowd the system with fake IDs, a report by Livemint stated.
The work to revamp the Railways' PRS will start later this year after a Grant Thornton's report becomes available, a person aware of the development told Livemint. The firm is in talks with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to study the existing ticket booking system and suggest improvements.
The development is expected to make life easier for the common man, who has faced uncertainty when it comes to the reservation of railway tickets with many tickets kept aside for bureaucrats, politicians, and others, especially for last-minute travel. While this changed after the introduction of e-ticketing, which is facilitated by the IRCTC, quite often the server buckles under pressure.
Also Read: Indian Railways conducts test run of its longest freight train
IRCTC has more than 100 million registered users, of which 76 million are active users.
The revamp of the e-ticketing service will focus on two key things, a) enhancement of the server to handle large numbers of transactions seamlessly; b) software checks to weed out malafide users, Livemint reported.
Raising the capacity of the PRS to handle large transactions at one time will require strengthening of the core application and infrastructure by providing new functionalities, the report said.
Building checks in the software will weed out malafide users who put pressure on the system by taking advantage of loopholes to carry out transactions, Livemint stated. This mostly happens during Tatkaal booking, when such users bulk block emergency tickets.
Apart from strengthening the PRS, the revamp would also focus on upgrading the IRCTC website and servers to handle more traffic with minimal turnaround time, the business daily reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU