NDLS revamp on the cards, to give Lutyens' Delhi a major facelift

Lutyens’ Delhi is on track for a major facelift, with Indian Railways (IR) set to open up New Delhi Railway Station or NDLS — including parts of Connaught Place (CP) and Karnail Singh Stadium — to the private sector for commercial redevelopment.

IR is likely to invite requests for quotation (RFQs) this month for the Rs 7,500-crore project, which will result in comme­rcialisation of a 2,30,000-square metre (sq mt) area, a flyover to decongest traffic at CP, redevelopment of the stadium, and reconstruction of three railway colonies near the ...