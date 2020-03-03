New technology adds zing to Indian Railways; zinc-coated rails to be used

In a bid to strengthen its safety performance, mainly in the corrosion-prone coastal regions of the country, the Railway Board — the apex body of — has recently given the nod for use of zinc-coated rails.

According to a source close to the development, the railway requirement will be about 1,000 track kilometre or approximately 120,000 tonnes of every year.

The ideal life of rails is about 12 years, but because of corrosion issues, rails need to be replaced within a span of two years, said industry officials. The railway research arm, Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), has issued a specification for aluminium metalisation coating.

These specifications were prepared after consultation with the International Association and other industry stakeholders, said an official.

Zinc metal is used to coat steel to reduce corrosion, even when a scratch or cut exposes steel to air or moisture.

"Due to corrosion, the Railways incurs huge losses annually. Also, corrosion poses threat to passenger safety and the impact daily travel since trains speed is reduced which affects efficiency," Rahul Sharma, director at International Zinc Association (IZA), told Business Standard.

According to the annual report of for FY19, there were 59 consequential train accidents in the year 2018-19 as compared to 72 accidents in 2017-18. Train accidents for a million train kilometres, an important index of safety, has come down to 0.05 during the year 2018-19 as compared to 0.06 in 2017-18, said the

Globally, London tube and French railway networks are already using this technology in their corrosion prone areas. Following the global examples, the Indian Railways, too, is focusing on adopting the new technology.

"Railways have placed a 2000-tonne of zinc-coated rails order with state-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL). They also plan to install this facility in one of their workshops in Sabarmati (near Ahmedabad) which will be the hub for bullet train maintenance yard,” said Sharma.

Currently, is producing the new specification rails at its Bhilai plant in Chhattisgarh. Rails and other steel requirements are procured by railways from state-owned and Naveen Jindal-led & Power.

Use of zinc coat does not increase costs a lot. “While IZA (International Zinc Association) is supplying this technology to the Indian Railways for free, the cost involved in making the new zinc coated rails is less than 10 per cent of the cost of steel used by Railways to make rails,” said Sharma.

IZA, being associated with the World Bank and Unicef do not face a dearth of funding and extensively invest in R&D to bring new technologies in the industry. The association also does not have any cap on its annual R&D budget.