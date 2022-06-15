Bharat Gaurav train: India's first private rail service begins journey

-
The first train to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi by a private operator, under the "Bharat Gaurav" scheme of the Indian Railways, was flagged off on Tuesday.
With this, the Southern Railway became the first zone in Indian Railways to get the first registered service provider under the "Bharat Gaurav" scheme, the Ministry of Railways said, adding that 1,100 passengers boarded the maiden roundtrip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi.
Coimbatore-based South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates the train. The company is part of the conglomerate group - Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited has paid Rs 1 crore as a security deposit to Southern Railway for the rake with a composition of 20 coaches.
"Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism: First 'Bharat Gaurav' departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.
"350,000 recruitments in Indian Railways between 2014-22 with more than 43,000 average annually. Approximately 150,000 additional new recruitments are in the process at a steadfast pace. (sic)," he added.
Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism:— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 14, 2022
First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/YeRwRoPV8T
Under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’, the service providers will offer an all-inclusive package to tourists, including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical or heritage sites, and tour guides.
Before reaching Shirdi, the train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi.
According to the government, the journey rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by the Indian railways.
The ticket also provides an exclusive VIP ‘darshan’ at Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple.
Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in November 2021. The objective of this theme is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world through Bharat Gaurav Trains.
