Bharat Gaurav train: India's first private rail service begins journey

The first train to be operated between Coimbatore and Shirdi by a private operator, under the "Bharat Gaurav" scheme of the Indian Railways, was flagged off on Tuesday.

With this, the became the first zone in to get the first registered service provider under the "Bharat Gaurav" scheme, the Ministry of Railways said, adding that 1,100 passengers boarded the maiden roundtrip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi.

Coimbatore-based South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates the train. The company is part of the conglomerate group - Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited has paid Rs 1 crore as a security deposit to for the rake with a composition of 20 coaches.

"Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism: First 'Bharat Gaurav' departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi," Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

Opportunities for entrepreneurs to explore theme-based tourism:

First ‘Bharat Gaurav’ departs from Coimbatore to Shirdi. pic.twitter.com/YeRwRoPV8T — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 14, 2022

Under the ‘Bharat Gaurav’, the service providers will offer an all-inclusive package to tourists, including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical or heritage sites, and tour guides.

Before reaching Shirdi, the train will stop at Tirupur, Erode, Salem Jolarpet, Bangaluru Yelahanka, Dharmavara, Mantralayam Road, and Wadi.

According to the government, the journey rates are on par with regular train ticket rates charged by the .

The ticket also provides an exclusive VIP ‘darshan’ at Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple.

Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in November 2021. The objective of this theme is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world through Bharat Gaurav .