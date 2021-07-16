Railway stations need to go beyond transport, become economic hubs: PM Modi

-
Railway stations need to step up from being modes of transport to becoming hubs of economic activities said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said this while inaugurating several key projects of the Railways in Gujarat through video conference.
Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station on Friday. The new Railway projects that were inaugurated include the gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana–Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar – Pipavav section. This section will be integrated with the Dedicated Freight Corridors and is equipped to handle double-stack containers.
He also flagged off two new trains, the Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha. Non railway projects that were inaugurated were the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City.
Commenting on the scope of railway stations, Modi said, “The location of railway stations at the heart of the cities makes them prime properties. They can develop into centres of economic activity in the city. Similar to an airport, the development of railway stations on the public-private model is a direction we are moving ahead in.”
Railway station modernisation has been a priority for the Centre. According to an official statement, work on the redevelopment of 125 stations is currently underway. The total investment for these projects along with real estate development is more than Rs 50,000 crore.
“Safety, cleanliness, and speed of Indian Railways has increased with infrastructure modernisation and the introduction of new modern trains. Multiple efforts are being made to increase the speed of trains. As the dedicated freight corridors near completion, the speed of trains would increase in the coming days,” Modi said,
Highlighting the importance of asset maximisation, Modi said, “There is a need for horizontal expansion of the Indian Railways. In addition to this, capacity and resource building, for better services, through vertical expansion is also necessary.”
“The development of a grand hotel on the Gandhinagar Railway station is the sign of a positive change…This one-of-a-kind project has resulted in doubling the utilisation of railway land by having a station and a hotel on the same plot,” he added.
