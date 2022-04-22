Railways starts work on 65,000 display screens at 2,000 stations pan-India

-
-
Indian Railways is developing a railway display network (RDN), which will see installation of display screens at foot-over bridges, platforms, waiting rooms and concourses.
The national transporter will execute the project through its arm RailTel, which has floated a tender for the same. Under the RDN Project, there will be installation of approximately 65,000 display screens at around 2000 stations.
"The information to be displaced will include information related to train arrival, departure, train running status, platform, passenger amenities, passengers’ security and safety, emergency messages and messages related to Disaster Management, infotainment and social messages for engaging passengers etc.," the railways public sector undertaking (PSU) said in a statement.
Puneet Chawla, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel said, “Integrated and comprehensive information related to all aspects of journey is a big passenger amenity for Rail travellers. RDN will meet this requirement in a big way."
Moreover, the national transporter also hopes to get a boost in advertising revenue with more display avenues and branding opportunities opening through the installation of these screens.
