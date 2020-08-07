Railways to end colonial-era khalasi system, says no to fresh appointments

The Railways is set to end a colonial-era practise of appointing khalasis or 'bungalow peons' who worked at the residences of senior officials, following an order from the barring any new appointment to the post.

In an order issued on August 6, the has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review.

ALSO READ: Bombardier reports earnings miss due to high rail costs, Covid-19 crisis

"The issue regarding the appointment of TADK is under review in It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect.

Further, all cases approved for such appointments since 1st July 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," the order said.