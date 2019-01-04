Railways to fill 13,487 posts of engineers, depot superintendents

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced recruitment to more than 13,000 posts of (JE), (information technology), (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

The scale of the posts is Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400 (Level 6) as per 7th Central Pay Commission. The notification for the 13,487 posts are issued on the Board website. The last date for applications for this 2 stage recruitment (1st stage-computer-based test, 2nd stage-document verification) is January 31, 2019.

The statement also said that the notified vacancies are spread over different railway zones and states and candidates from all over India may apply against these pan-India vacancies.

Qualifications to apply for posts of are three-year diploma in specified disciplines or combination of various streams of the basic engineering disciplines from a recognised institution.

For depot store superintendent, three-year diploma in engineering in any discipline from a recognised university/institute. Degree in engineering disciplines will also be acceptable in lieu of diploma in engineering.