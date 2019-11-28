Why railway station redevelopment projects do not attract private players

It was way back in 2004-05 that the Indian Railways first thought about the redevelopment of a railway station.

Old timers in the Railway Board still believe the masterplan for the New Delhi station submitted in 2006 by Terry Farrell and Partners, a Hong Kong-based architectural firm, including a project of 16 commercial towers extending up to Connaught Place from the Paharganj side of the station, would have transformed Lutyens’ Delhi. On February 8, 2008, at least 35 companies — including Reliance Energy, GMR, DLF and Videocon Industries — had expressed interest in ...