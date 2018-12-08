With Train 18, a new and exciting journey for Railways has only just begun

The speed at which Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory’s newest train set, called Train 18, is moving is startling. In a matter of months, it has gone from conception and design to testing.

And if all goes well, it will be pressed into commercial service by the end of this year. With a top speed of 200 km per hour, it is among the country’s fastest train sets, which will replace the aging bogies of the Indian Railways’ signature Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains to begin with. But the most interesting aspect of Train 18 is that it is designed to run without an ...