An aspirational, long-term Budget; 10-point agenda biggest takeaway: Goenka

I am very happy with the interim Budget as it touches almost 90 per cent of the stakeholders without creating fiscal stress on the economy. Despite the Rs 20,000 crore that was added to the expenditure as part of the farmer package, the fiscal deficit remains at 3.4 per cent for the current year, instead of inching up to 3.6 per cent or 3.8 per cent. Everyone thought it would be an interim Budget, but it turned out to be close to a full Budget.

A package for farmers was expected. The PM-Kisan scheme is applicable only to farmers who own up to 2 hectares of land. Therefore, half of ...