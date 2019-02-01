Budget leaves Rs 1 trn in consumers' hands but tax targets look ambitious

With distress levels rising among farmers, unorganised workers as well as the middle class and the BJP recently losing elections in three key states, it is not surprising that the Narendra Modi government has announced sops for these three segments in its last Budget before the Lok Sabha elections.

From the market’s perspective, these measures are positive as they would help drive consumption. These dole-outs — Rs 95,000 crore (Rs 20,000 crore for FY19 and Rs 75,000 crore for FY20) to farmers with land holdings of up to two hectares and about Rs 20,000 crore tax rebate to ...