Centre eyes moderate GST revenue in FY20; net revenue rises little

An estimated shortfall of over Rs 1 trillion in the central goods and services tax (CGST) collections has forced the Centre to keep a conservative revenue-collection target for 2019-20 (FY20). At the same time, the government has set an ambitious target for direct taxes collections.

According to the Budget documents released on Friday, the government expects to collect Rs 7.61-trillion GST — 18 per cent higher than the Revised Estimate (RE) of Rs 6.44 trillion for the current financial year (2018-19 or FY19). However, the increase is just Rs 18,000 crore as against the Rs 7.43-trillion target for FY19.

The direct tax collection, which includes personal income tax and corporation tax, exceeded the current fiscal target by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 12 trillion from Rs 11.5 trillion.

For FY20, the Centre has increased the direct tax collection target by 15 per cent to Rs 13.8 trillion. So far this year, the direct tax collection (April-December) is Rs 8.74 trillion.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said, “I think one should appreciate that this government has consistently gone to the GST Council and reduced the GST rates on hundreds of items. …We are giving a 14 per cent devolution from the GST kitty to the states. It is almost 50 per cent growth over three years, which has never happened before in indirect tax collection.”





Defending the shortfall, Goyal said the average monthly tax collection was Rs 97,100 crore per month as compared to Rs 89,700 crore per month in the first year of the GST. So far in FY19, the total GST collection by the Centre and states stood at over Rs 9.71 trillion, against the target of Rs 13.48 trillion.

The Budget documents shows that the Centre’s gross tax revenues (pre-devolution to states) are projected to fall 1 per cent short of their target in FY19, and have been revised downward from Rs 22.7 trillion to Rs 22.5 trillion. The key reason is the shortfall in the CGST collection.

Against an expectation of Rs 6.04 trillion from the CGST, the Centre could garner only Rs 5.04 trillion. This was partially compensated by corporation taxes, which have been revised upwards by Rs 50,000 crore, and by revenue from basic customs duties, which have been revised upwards by Rs 19,000 crore.

Now, the CGST is a component of the divisible pool of tax revenue, 42 per cent of which is shared with states. However, the Centre’s net revenues from the GST would not see any shortfall due to receipts from compensation cess. As such, the burden of the CGST shortfall will be borne by the states, according to the RE in the interim Budget.

States’ share in central taxes was budgeted at Rs 7.88 trillion in last year’s Budget. This has now been revised downward to Rs 7.61 trillion, showing a shortfall of Rs 26,639 crore to states’ tax revenues. This will impact the finances of states, pushing up their fiscal deficit and market borrowing for FY19.

In indirect tax, customs duty collection in FY19 has surpassed the Budget Estimates of Rs1.12 trillion to touch Rs 1.3 trillion. Excise duty collection has been kept at same target as previous year at Rs 2.59 trillion.

Goyal said the GST has resulted in an increased tax base, higher collections, and ease of trade, adding that with the introduction of the GST, inter-state movement of goods has become faster, more efficient, and hassle free with no entry tax, check posts, and truck queues.

“The reduction in states’ share in devolved taxes suggests that the deficit in revenue has been in heads which are in the divisible pool of taxes, and the incremental jump in revenue has been in heads which are categorised as cess or surcharge,” said Pinaki Chakraborty, professor of economics at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Pratik Jain, partner and leader, indirect tax, PwC India, said, “It’s interesting to see that a growth of around 20 per cent has been projected on CGST collections in FY20 over the current year, whereas overall growth in collection in FY19 has been around 8 per cent over FY18. Achieving this ambitious growth target would call for substantial expansion in tax base, requiring stringent measures to plug the tax leakages.”







