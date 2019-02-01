Here's how the interim Budget impacts the farm and social sectors

Farm sector



Measures:

Inclusion of animal husbandry and fisheries in Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme and availing of interest subvention

Impact:

Inclusion of allied sector farmers

Concerns:

Land remains collateral

Hypothecating livestock and fisheries will have issues for asset identification, tagging and recovery

Measures:

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) Scheme

Impact: Direct benefit transfer to small and marginal farmers

Concerns:



Landless labour left out

Land record reconciliation

Land record not fully digitised

Increasing fragmentation of land







Social sector



Measures:

Stagnant allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGA

Impact: Lower achievement of targeted person-days

Concerns: The outlay has to be hiked during the year or the target person-days has to be reduced

Measures:

Increased allocation to Ayushman Bharat

Impact: Increase in beneficiaries

Concerns:

Adequacy of Budget outlay in the event of accelerated enrolment

Timely payments to hospitals

Measures:

Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Man Dhan Yojana



Impact:

Widening the ambit of social security net for unorganised marginal wagers

Concerns:

How the discontinuity in payments is treated

Low interest amongst workers due to large premium paying duration

Measures:

National Programme on Artificial Intelligence

Impact: Greater preparedness to address disruptions by technology

Concerns: Scale of investment and capability dictate that it should be done in partnership with private partners

Measures:



Increased allocation to National Education Mission

Impact: Improvement in the quality of education

Concerns: While school education seems to have received adequate outlays, there is no clarity on the much-needed reforms in higher education