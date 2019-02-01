Here's how the interim Budget impacts the farm and social sectors

Farm sector
Measures:
Inclusion of animal husbandry and fisheries in Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme and availing of interest subvention
Impact:
Inclusion of allied sector farmers
Concerns:
Land remains collateral
Hypothecating livestock and fisheries will have issues for asset identification, tagging and recovery
Measures:
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) Scheme
Impact: Direct benefit transfer to small and marginal farmers
Concerns:
Landless labour left out
Land record reconciliation
Land record not fully digitised
Increasing fragmentation of land
Social sector
Measures:
Stagnant allocation of Rs 60,000 crore for MGNREGA
Impact: Lower achievement of targeted person-days
Concerns: The outlay has to be hiked during the year or the target person-days has to be reduced
Measures:
Increased allocation to Ayushman Bharat
Impact: Increase in beneficiaries
Concerns:
Adequacy of Budget outlay in the event of accelerated enrolment
Timely payments to hospitals
Measures:
Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Man Dhan Yojana
Impact:
Widening the ambit of social security net for unorganised marginal wagers
Concerns:
How the discontinuity in payments is treated
Low interest amongst workers due to large premium paying duration
Measures:
National Programme on Artificial Intelligence
Impact: Greater preparedness to address disruptions by technology
Concerns: Scale of investment and capability dictate that it should be done in partnership with private partners
Measures:
Increased allocation to National Education Mission
Impact: Improvement in the quality of education
Concerns: While school education seems to have received adequate outlays, there is no clarity on the much-needed reforms in higher education