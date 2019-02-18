JUST IN
You are here: Home » Interim Budget 2019 » News

Rajya Sabha passes Interim Budget, Finance Bill 2019-20 without debate
Business Standard

India needs fewer but stronger, mega banks: FM Jaitley after RBI meet

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will discuss the issue of transmission of rate cut with bank heads

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the customary post-budget meeting of the central board of the Reserve Bank on Monday.

Post the meeting, Jaitley said India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong.

"India needs fewer and mega banks which are strong because in every sense from borrowing rates to optimum utilisation the economies of scale as far as the banking sector is concerned are of great help," Jaitley said.

On interim dividend, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will take the decision based on the report by Bimal Jalan-led Committee.

Das also said that the RBI will discuss the issue of transmission of rate cut with bank chiefs on February 21.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 13:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements