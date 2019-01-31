Interim Budget 2019: Will FM Piyush Goyal shock the nation tomorrow?

The Interim Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha on February 1. This is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Much has been said and talked about with respect to the same in the past few weeks. Anticipation is high on the matter of tax slab change, and experts are expecting a surprise announcement from Piyush Goyal.

After Opposition victories in three state polls last month, and given the need to call Lok Sabha elections by May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing some discontent over depressed farm incomes and doubts over whether his policies are creating enough jobs. The budget, which is interim and is likely to be followed by a full one in July, is expected to project the country's economic growth rate at around 7.5 per cent for the next financial year, and expand capital spending on railways, roads, ports by 7-8 per cent, and estimate a revenue increase of about 15 per cent, according to reports.