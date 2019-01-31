Interim Budget 2019: Will FM Piyush Goyal shock the nation tomorrow?

-
ALSO READ
Interesting facts about the Budget every Indian should know
Interim Budget 2019: Brace for volatility; here's what else to expect
In pictures: Finance Ministers who presented budgets since Independence
Interim Budget 2019: Why outgoing govts don't present full-fledged Budgets
Interim Budget 2019: Follow the convention
The Interim Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha on February 1. This is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Much has been said and talked about with respect to the same in the past few weeks. Anticipation is high on the matter of tax slab change, and experts are expecting a surprise announcement from Piyush Goyal.