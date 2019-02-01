Interim Budget 2019: Govt misses fiscal deficit goal second year in a row

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said while presenting the 2019-20 Interim Budget in Parliament that the fiscal deficit as per revised estimates for 2018-19 came in at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product. This compares with a budgeted target of 3.3 per cent of GDP.

Meanwhile, a tweet from an official government handle said that the fiscal deficit target for 2019-20 has been budgeted at 2.5 per cent of GDP. “Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4 per cent in the revised estimate of 2018-19. Fiscal deficit is likely to be 2.5 per cent in 2019-20,” said the official account of Make In India.

This is the second consecutive year that the Narendra Modi government has missed its fiscal deficit target. For 2017-18, the fiscal deficit was revised to 3.5 per cent of GDP compared with a budgeted estimate of 3.2 per cent.

For 2018-19, there was a wide expectation that there would be a fiscal slippage, in spite of the government time and again promising that the target would be met without any compromise on capital expenditure. The Centre faced a shortfall in goods and service tax, and a higher expenditure burden stemming from greater-than-budgeted subsidy and flagship scheme outlay.