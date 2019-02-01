JUST IN
Interim Budget 2019 is a 'Jumlaa Bullet Express': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Pans Modi govt for failing to fulfil poll promises it made in 2014, scoffs at plan to build 100,000 digital villages

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had termed the interim budget 2019 as “Jumlaa Bullet Express”.

“After Jumlaa Express 2014, it is now Jumlaa Bullet Express…” Baghel said in a tweet while reacting to the union budget present today. The Narendra Modi government failed to fulfil the poll promises it had made in 2014; now it had come out with fresh jumlaa or gimmicks, Baghel added.

The budget proposes to build 100,000 digital villages. “But the union government should first inform the country how many smart cities it had built in last five years,” Baghel said, adding that the Centre should also inform what happened to the Rs 15 lakh promised in the account of every citizen, the implementation of swaminathan report, 20 million jobs.

“Desh ke har varga hi hawa udi hui hai aur Modi sarkar Uri par atki hai (while every sector of the society is perplexed, Modi government is stuck in movie Uri)” Baghel said.
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 17:20 IST

