Interim Budget 2019: Likely consumption boost only takeaway for India Inc

In absence of any direct benefits for manufacturers and service providers, a possible boost in consumption remains the only takeaway for the India Inc. Tabled by the interim finance minister today, the interim budget is an out-an-out pre-election budget meant to lure voters, they said.

A bunch of corporate leaders had gathered at central Delhi’s Le Meridian Hotel, at least half an hour ahead of the scheduled time of 11 AM. Seated in front of a giant screen, put up for the executives, senior officials and media persons under the banner of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), most corporate leaders wore a somber look.





The who’s who of the corporate world – Hero Enterprises’ chairman Sunil Kant Munjal to ITC Hotels’ chief executive Dipak Haskar – watched Goyal’s flamboyant delivery mostly in silence. Except a few moments, when Goyal’s attention turned towards unusual subjects like the recently released movie ‘Uri – The Surgical Strike’.

About two hours later, by the time the FM’s budget speech got over, their mood had hardly changed.

From income support to the poorest of farmers, aimed at benefitting 120 million of those, to a tax rebate for people earning up to Rs 5,00,000 a year – aimed at the lower-middle class, benefits were poured on the common voters. However, the FM sighed away from offering any good news to the country’s largest tax paying pool – the corporates.





That, however, did not surprise the honchos though. According to most, the budget in fact exceeded their expectations – given the fact not many were expecting any benefits for the corporates and no adverse tax has been proposed for the ultra-rich and/or the high earning firms.

“Of course it is a pre-election budget and was meant to woo the aam aadmi”, said a CEO of a leading manufacturing company.

Chandrajit Banerjee is the Director General of CII said, the proposed sops will boost consumption that will consequently help the economy and the industry.





Corporate leaders, gathered at the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), felt no different. No tinkering with the corporate tax rate was of relief for them.

Rajan Bharati Mittal from Bharti Airtel said, “The tax rebate for those earning upto Rs 500,000 will result in more consumption of white good and durables.”





They were also relieved that all tax assessments will be done online without any direct interface with the tax officer. The finance minister announced that all tax will be assessed within 24 hours of filing it and this will be done online without the tax authority actually meeting the assesse. They call it a ‘significant upgrade’.

Naina Lal Kidwai, CEO and country head of HSBC India, said, the proposal to extend the benefit of no tax for notional income on unsold property upto two year from the existing one year is a relief to developers.

Another point that touched corporates present at FICCI house in the capital was proposed income support to farmers, given the scheme will provide direct benefit transfers in installments to the lower strata of the rural households.