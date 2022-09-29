10-year yield on US Treasury notes breaches 4% mark after 12 yrs

Yields on 10-year notes reversed sharply lower after touching the highest since October 2008 as the (BoE) said it would carry out temporary purchases of long-dated to help restore order to the market.

The benchmark US 10-year yield was little changed at 3.945 per cent after earlier climbing to 4.015 per cent. But Treasuries remain headed for their biggest annual loss since 1973, with a Bloomberg gauge of the debt slumping 14 per cent this year.

30-year borrowing costs slumped as much as 72 basis points to 4.26 per cent, having surged to the highest since 1998 before the BoE signalled its intention.