2 strains of monkeypox found in US; possibility of undetected spread

-
ALSO READ
UK health security agency detects 71 new cases of viral monkeypox
WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations
US's first case of monkeypox in Massachusetts man who travelled to Canada
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
Monkeypox in more than 20 nations, about 200 confirmed cases: WHO
-
Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the US, health officials said on Friday, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time.
Many of the US cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said.
Each strain had been seen in US cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified.
Analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine how long monkeypox has been circulating in the US and elsewhere, said Jennifer McQuiston of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
I think it's certainly possible that there could have been monkeypox cases in the United States that went under the radar previously, but not to any great degree, she told reporters Friday.
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.
The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals.
It does not usually spread easily among people.
Last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many but not all of those who contracted the virus had travelled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating.
As of Friday, the US had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU