20,000 national guard with lethal weapons being deployed in Washington

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden says Donald Trump's impeachment is for Congress to decide
Lawmakers discuss ousting Trump, possible impeachment after Capitol attack
President Donald Trump concedes to Joe Biden, condemns US Capitol attack
US House committee releases report supporting Donald Trump's impeachment
Capitol violence result of Trump's 'contempt for democracy', says Biden
-
The Pentagon is deploying 20,000 National Guards with lethal weapons here, a week ahead of the inauguration, to prevent any violence as experienced on January 6, with intelligence agencies receiving information about move to create violence and chaos across the country.
As many as 15,000 have already been deployed in and around the Capitol Hill and another 5,000 would be added around the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. This is now twice the number of American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq combined.
As US House of Representatives started the impeachment proceedings against Trump, security was tightened in and around the Capitol Hill.
Not only metal detectors were installed, but also eight-feet high metal walls were erected overnight around the Capitol Hill.
ALSO READ: Six Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of US Capitol“There are significantly more US troops currently deployed on Capitol Hill than in Afghanistan and Iraq combined, a staggering statistic that underscores just how massive the security presence already is,” CNN said reflecting on the gravity of the situation in the country.
“I think you can except to see somewhere upwards beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia,” acting DC police chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters at a news conference here.
Guardsmen, who are responsible for security around the Capitol building complex, were armed with lethal weapons, the Politico reported. Major news outlets on Wednesday flashed pictures of guardsman inside the US Capitol guarding the temple of democracy, a scenario that was undreamt of before January 6, when thousands of supporters of Trump stormed the building and disrupted the constitutional process of counting and certification of electoral college votes.
ALSO READ: US House nears impeaching Trump; McConnell rejects immediate trial
Officials are bracing for uncertainty and preparing for the potential of violence in the days ahead, The New York Times reported.
“About 16 groups have registered to stage protests and officials said that law enforcement agencies were preparing for the possibility of armed conflict,” the daily reported.
National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson told reporter that the troops “are authorized to do law enforcement if that's requested from the supporting agency.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU