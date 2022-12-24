JUST IN
China blasts US defence bill for hyping it up as threat, Taiwan welcomes it
20 dead in fire at Siberian nursing home: Russia's emergencies ministry

The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves

Topics
Russia | fire

AP  |  Moscow 

Fire
Representative Image

Russia's emergencies ministry said on Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.

It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 14:36 IST

