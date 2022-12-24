20 dead in fire at Siberian nursing home: Russia's emergencies ministry

-
ALSO READ
Russian warplane falls on residential building in Siberia; 2 pilots die
Heatwaves hammer megacities in China's Yangtze basin, strain power grid
Ukrainian military personnel digs in for Russian assault on eastern city
Zelenskyy asks remaining Ukrainian civilians to evacuate from Donetsk
Ukrainian fortifications in Donbas region under pressure from Russia
-
Russia's emergencies ministry said on Saturday that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.
The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.
It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 14:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU