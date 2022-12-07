25 people detained in far-right raids across Germany, shows report

-
ALSO READ
Apollo, Reliance Industries consortium said to make binding bid for Boots
India's new rules for data privacy may be more like China's than Europe's
Citizens' data access only in exceptional situations: MoS IT on data bill
SC clears decks for CCI probe into WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy
Apple CEO Tim Cook credits Steve Jobs with fostering culture of privacy
-
German news agency dpa reports that 25 people have been detained as part of a series of raids against suspected far-right extremists across the country early on Wednesday.
Dpa cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany's 16 states against members of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.
Some members of the grouping reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.
Weekly Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany's special forces unit KSK in the southwestern town of Calw. The unit has in the past been scrutinized over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.
Federal prosecutors didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU