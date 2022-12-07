JUST IN
Business Standard

25 people detained in far-right raids across Germany, shows report

Some members of the grouping reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government

Topics
Germany | Protest

AP  |  Berlin 

Germany
Photo: Unsplash

German news agency dpa reports that 25 people have been detained as part of a series of raids against suspected far-right extremists across the country early on Wednesday.

Dpa cited federal prosecutors as saying officers conducted searches in 11 of Germany's 16 states against members of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

Some members of the grouping reject Germany's postwar constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Weekly Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany's special forces unit KSK in the southwestern town of Calw. The unit has in the past been scrutinized over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

Federal prosecutors didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:21 IST

