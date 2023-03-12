4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology

An of magnitude 4.3 hit on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

" of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-03-2023, 05:11:37 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.58, Depth: 201 Km," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

The quake struck at a depth of 201 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.02 and a longitude of 70.58.

Further details awaited.

