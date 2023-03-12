JUST IN
Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties
Amid deepening ties, Iran set to buy Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets
UK to pay France $576 mn over next 3 years to combat illegal immigration
US envoy to UN raises concern over ban on female education in Afghanistan
Joe Biden appoints two Indian-American CEOs to Advisory Committee
Death toll from last month's quake nears 48,000 in Turkiye, 6,000 in Syria
US CDC lifts Covid-19 test requirements for travellers from China
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings heavy rain, snow
Biden appoints 2 Indian-Americans to advisory committee for trade policy
Pak FM Bilawal admits Islamabad unable to get Kashmir attention at UN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Elon Musk mocks Meta as 'copy cat' for planning to launch Twitter-rival
icon-arrow-left
United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS
Business Standard

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-03-2023, 05:11:37 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.58, Depth: 201 Km," NCS tweeted on Sunday

Topics
Afghanistan | Earthquake

ANI  Asia 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Afghanistan on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 12-03-2023, 05:11:37 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.58, Depth: 201 Km," NCS tweeted on Sunday.

The quake struck at a depth of 201 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.02 and a longitude of 70.58.

Further details awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Afghanistan

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 12:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.