5.0 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Fukui Prefecture, no tsunami warning

An with a magnitude of 5.0 on Friday struck the Reihoku District of Japan's Fukui Prefecture, according to the Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at 9:10 am (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 136.2 degrees east, and at depth of 10 kilometres.

The quake logged 5 lower in some parts of Fukui Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

