5 dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

Five people died and four others were hospitalised after a methane gas leak at an in on Thursday, the company said.



The company said it was continuing rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central where operates the country's biggest steel mill.



Kazakh news website Zakon.kz quoted regional governor Zhenis Kasymbek as saying that all eight mines had halted work for a day.



Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said a government commission would investigate the incident.



(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)