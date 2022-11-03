5 dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

-
-
Five people died and four others were hospitalised after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said.
The company said it was continuing rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.
Kazakh news website Zakon.kz quoted regional governor Zhenis Kasymbek as saying that all eight ArcelorMittal mines had halted work for a day.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said a government commission would investigate the incident.
(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Peter Graff)
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:49 IST
