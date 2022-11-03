JUST IN
5 dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan
Pfizer, BioNTech start Covid-flu combination vaccine early-stage study
Elon Musk aims to start charging for Twitter verification from next week
Elon Musk plans to eliminate 3,700 jobs at Twitter to cut costs: Reports
Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet: Elon Musk
People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks: Elon Musk
S&P cuts Credit Suisse's rating to one level above junk bond status
CVS Health, Walmart, Walgreens to pay $13.8 bn in Opioid painkillers case
TikTok tells European users that its staff in China can access their data
Stellar quarter for Tinder parent as more people pay to find right match
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Bank of England makes biggest rate hike in 30 years to beat inflation
Oil prices fall as US Fed interest rate hike raises fuel demand concerns
Business Standard

5 dead after methane leak at ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

Five people died and four others were hospitalised after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan

Topics
ArcelorMittal | Kazakhstan | coal mine

Reuters  |  Astana 

ArcelorMittal

Five people died and four others were hospitalised after a methane gas leak at an ArcelorMittal coal mine in Kazakhstan on Thursday, the company said.

The company said it was continuing rescue work at the mine in the Qaraghandy region in central Kazakhstan where ArcelorMittal operates the country's biggest steel mill.

Kazakh news website Zakon.kz quoted regional governor Zhenis Kasymbek as saying that all eight ArcelorMittal mines had halted work for a day.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said a government commission would investigate the incident.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ArcelorMittal

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 17:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.