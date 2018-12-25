5 killed, 21 injured after hijacked bus crashes into pedestrians in China

At least five persons, including a policeman, were killed and 21 injured after a crashed into pedestrians on Tuesday in southeastern China's Fujian Province, according to the state-run media.

A suspect, who had a knife, has been detained and an investigation is underway, state television CGTN reported.

Five people were killed and 21 injured after the bus which had been hijacked crashed into pedestrians on the street Tuesday afternoon, state-run news agency reported, quoting local authorities.