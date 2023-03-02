JUST IN
US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns
Indian-origin engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, pleads guilty to fraud charges
Facebook co-founder's VC firm B Capital closes health fund, commits $500 mn
Twitter officially launches 'Violent Speech' policy, updates rules
Amazon joins Vishal's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes
Jack Dorsey back in social media game with Twitter alternative Bluesky
Apple supplier Foxlink says working to resume production after India fire
DHL suspends operations in Pak amid restrictions on outbound remittances
Twitter seeks to sublease NYC office space as Elon Musk cuts costs
Short video-sharing app TikTok suffers fresh blow as Canada slaps ban
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022, says IEA
icon-arrow-left
Pakistan raises key rate by 300 bps, slaps Rs 3.23 power surcharge
Business Standard

$50 billon lost in just minutes as Tesla's stock tumbles over 8%

Investor Day disappoints as firm says it would cut EV production costs by 50%, and remains silent on the much-awaited affordable car

Topics
Tesla | Elon Musk | Tesla Inc shares

Reuters  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla will cut assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, but Chief Executive Elon Musk did not unveil when it will debut a much-awaited affordable electric vehicle.

Tesla’s much-awaited investor day failed to live up to the hype, and the shares of the electric vehicle maker are paying the price.

Share price of the Elon Musk-led company tumbled as much as 8.3 per cent to $186.01 in New York on Thursday, the biggest intraday plunge since January 3.

More than a dozen Tesla executives led by Musk discussed everything from a white-paper plan for the globe to embrace sustainable energy to the company’s innovation in managing its operations from manufacturing to service.

The presentation featured an array of senior engineers, including the new global production chief, Tom Zhu, a nod to Tesla’s attempt to show the depth of its executive bench beyond Musk, the face of the company.

But there were no details about when next generation cars would be launched and what models would be offered.

Musk had been expected to lay out a plan to make a more-affordable electric vehicle (EV) that would broaden his brand’s appeal and fend off competition. Executives said Tesla’s next generation platform would include more than one vehicle built in standardized factories, but Musk brushed off questions about models in mind. Tesla’s chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, and others underscored their dedication to cutting production costs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tesla

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 23:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.