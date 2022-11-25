50 Ukrainian servicemen freed in latest prisoner swap with Russia

-
ALSO READ
S Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween stampede due to crowd surge
Halloween horror: Death toll in South Korean stampede rises to 151
Russia releases 108 captive Ukrainian women in latest prison exchange
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Europe's largest nuclear plant
Russia's recent losses in Ukraine may make Middle East think on realignment
-
After the latest prisoner swap with Russia, 50 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said.
Among those released were two officers, as well as 48 sergeants and soldiers, Yermak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.
Most of the released soldiers served in Ukraine's Naval Forces, the National Guard and the Armed Forces, he added.
Yermak did not provide the details on the number of Russian troops released by Ukraine under the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.
The efforts to free more Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity are underway, the official said.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange in March.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU