50 Ukrainian servicemen freed in latest prisoner swap with Russia
Business Standard

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | prisoners | Ukraine

IANS  |  Kiev 

prison
Representative image

After the latest prisoner swap with Russia, 50 Ukrainian servicemen have returned home, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

Among those released were two officers, as well as 48 sergeants and soldiers, Yermak wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Most of the released soldiers served in Ukraine's Naval Forces, the National Guard and the Armed Forces, he added.

Yermak did not provide the details on the number of Russian troops released by Ukraine under the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

The efforts to free more Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity are underway, the official said.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange in March.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:32 IST

